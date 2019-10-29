Best answer: Yes, AppleCare+ for Headphones is worth the extra $29 for the AirPods Pro because it protects you from any manufacturing issue you might have as well as up to two incidents of accidental damage.
- Noise-cancelling H1-chip headphones: AirPods Pro ($249 at Apple)
- Extended warranty: AppleCare+ for Headphones ($29 at Apple)
What is Apple's standard warranty?
Every new Apple product comes with a one-year limited warranty, and the Airpods Pro are no different. If you opt to go with the standard warranty on the AirPods Pro, here's what you'll get.
- One-year limited warranty for hardware
- 90-day complimentary support
The one-year limited hardware warranty only covers manufacturing faults with the AirPods Pro, and it won't cover any damage. If that's what you want you'll need AppleCare+ for Headphones.
What AppleCare+ for Headphones
If you want more siginficant coverage for your AirPods Pro, you can purchase AppleCare+ for Headphones, which comes with the following benefits:
- Two years of Apple-certified service and support coverage
- 24/7 priority access to technical support
- Up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage (subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax)
- Headphones, battery service (if holding less than 80% charge), and charging cable coverage
As you can see, AppleCare+ for Headphones covers a lot more than just the standard warranty. The stand out benefits are the accidental damage coverage and the battery service.
If you happen to break your AirPods Pro by accident, you can get them fixed for a charge less than the cost of a new pair. Plus, if the battery is having trouble charging, or holding a charge, you can also get the battery serviced!
How much does it cost?
AppleCare+ for Headphones on your AirPods Pro will cost you $29, which is not a lot of money for more coverage. Plus, you don't have to buy the AppleCare+ when you buy the AirPods Pro — you can purchase it seperately within 60 days of your original purchase if you need some time to think about it.
New AirPods
AirPods Pro
AirPods with a new design and better sound
With a new design and active noise cancelation, the AirPods Pro takes everything you love about AirPods and adds a better sound experience and a more comfortable and secure fit.
Get the warranty
AppleCare+ for Headphones
Worth the extra money
Spend the extra money and get the peace of mind that comes with knowing if something unfortunate happens to your AirPods Pro, you won't have to pay a lot of money to replace or fix them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Go cable-free with these wireless chargers for your AirPods Pro
Ordered the new AirPods Pro? You're going to want to have a good wireless charger to go with them, and here are our top picks.
Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time with these great stands
When it comes to charging your iPhone and Apple Watch fewer options are has practical or as elegant as a stand. Here are our favorite charging stands that let you charge your Apple Watch and iPhone together.
Here are the best cases for your 10.5-inch iPad Pro
If you're picking up the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you'll want to protect it. Check out one of these cases.