Best answer: Yes, AppleCare+ for Headphones is worth the extra $29 for the AirPods Pro because it protects you from any manufacturing issue you might have as well as up to two incidents of accidental damage.

What is Apple's standard warranty?

Every new Apple product comes with a one-year limited warranty, and the Airpods Pro are no different. If you opt to go with the standard warranty on the AirPods Pro, here's what you'll get.

One-year limited warranty for hardware

90-day complimentary support

The one-year limited hardware warranty only covers manufacturing faults with the AirPods Pro, and it won't cover any damage. If that's what you want you'll need AppleCare+ for Headphones.

What AppleCare+ for Headphones

If you want more siginficant coverage for your AirPods Pro, you can purchase AppleCare+ for Headphones, which comes with the following benefits:

Two years of Apple-certified service and support coverage

24/7 priority access to technical support

Up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage (subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax)

Headphones, battery service (if holding less than 80% charge), and charging cable coverage

As you can see, AppleCare+ for Headphones covers a lot more than just the standard warranty. The stand out benefits are the accidental damage coverage and the battery service.

If you happen to break your AirPods Pro by accident, you can get them fixed for a charge less than the cost of a new pair. Plus, if the battery is having trouble charging, or holding a charge, you can also get the battery serviced!

How much does it cost?

AppleCare+ for Headphones on your AirPods Pro will cost you $29, which is not a lot of money for more coverage. Plus, you don't have to buy the AppleCare+ when you buy the AirPods Pro — you can purchase it seperately within 60 days of your original purchase if you need some time to think about it.