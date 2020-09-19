The Apple Watch software update, watchOS 7, is here. But how do you know if you should download and install it right now, or hold off? Here are some things you should consider before upgrading.

Which Apple Watch do you own? If you own the original Apple Watch (Series 0), Apple Watch Series 1, or Apple Watch Series 2, then you are out of luck. It is not compatible with watchOS 7. If this is the case, you'll need to purchase a new Apple Watch before you can use watchOS 7. If you're not sure whether a new Apple Watch is worth the features, read our watchOS 7 review to find out more. Have you updated your iPhone to iOS 14? As always, you'll need to update to the latest iOS on your iPhone before you can upgrade your watch. So if you're holding off updating to iOS 14, watchOS 7 will need to wait as well. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Which Apple Watch apps do you use?

If you depend upon your favorite Apple Watch app to work smoothly, then check to see if the developer has updated the app before installing watchOS 7. Sometimes it takes a developer a little bit of time to get the update done when a new operating system is released. Though there isn't any notable compatibility issues for apps for this update, there may end up being some hiccups. Your must-have apps may not run properly on the newest operating system. You can check to see if the app has been updated: open the App Store app and tap Updates. There you will see a list of recently updated apps. You can tap on a specific one to read the update notes. How excited are you for all of the new features in watchOS 7?