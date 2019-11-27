Nike Sport Bands for the Apple Watch are durable and look fantastic. Unfortunately, they are also costly. Leading up to Black Friday, Amazon is offering a great deal on the EXCHAR Sport Band, which looks nearly identical to Apple's Nike Sport Band, but for much less.

When you like the look of the Nike Sport Band for your Apple Watch, but don't want to spend the money, consider this look-alike.

The EXCHAR Sport Band is available for any Apple Watch version and comes in 38MM, 40MM, 42MM, and 44MM sizes. Made from high-performance silicone, these bands are smooth and durable, yet also soft. Breathable and lighter than other Apple Watch bands on the market, the EXCHAR Sport Band is ideally suited for summer hikes, swimming laps, traveling, and more.

Available in 11 color combinations, including Black/Blue, Black/Coral Red, and Blue/Write, the EXCHAR Sport Band also comes in a four-pack, which is perfect for sharing.

You can always buy the EXCHAR Sport Band for Apple Watch for less than the official Nike Sport Band. For Black Friday, however, you can save even more for a limited time.

