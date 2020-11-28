If you love carbonated drinks, you cannot pass up this Cyber Monday SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker deal. Save money by making your own seltzer water, flavored seltzers, soda, and mixed drinks at home. Get up to 44% off the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker now.
The machine comes with a Co2 cylinder and a one-liter BPA-free carbonating bottle. The reusable carbonating bottle is saves the use of up to 3000 single-use bottles and cans. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters (15.85 gallons) of water.
Simply fill the bottle with fresh water, attach it to the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker and press the button. The more times you press the button, the fizzier your water will be. Once you've made your sparkling water, drink it as is or add the ingredients of your choice to make your desired beverage. Add SodaStream Fruit Drops to create flavored seltzers, mocktails, or cocktails. Add SodaStream Soda Mix to make the soda pop you like. Or get creative and add flavors from your own kitchen, such as fresh-squeezed lemons, limes, and other fruits.
Measuring just 5-by-7.9-by-17 inches, the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker is a sleek addition to your kitchen. Some colors are already sold out, so don't wait.
Make your own carbonated drinks
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
Bubbly water with a tap
Press the button to make sparkling water, then enjoy! Or, add your choice of ingredients to create flavored seltzer, soda/pop, and mixed drinks.
Flavorful additions
SodaStream Fruit Drops and Soda Mix Variety Pack
Flavor it up
Though you can certainly enjoy your sparkling water as is or add splashes of juice from your kitchen, this variety pack is a great way to add flavor. It comes with five popular fruit essences and four bottles of soda mix. Each bottle makes 36 servings (9 liters) of refreshing flavored sparkling water.
