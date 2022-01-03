What you need to know
- Apple Music users can no longer use Siri to add a star rating to songs.
- Siri refuses to add ratings, saying it's something it "can't do."
- It isn't clear whether the issue is an intended feature change or a bug that could be fixed.
Fans of Apple Music who also like to rate the songs that they listen to are out of luck right now, specifically those who like to do so via the power of Siri. As of right now, asking Siri to rate a song via Apple Music is a no-go, with the digital assistant simply saying that it "can't do that."
While people have been using Siri to rate Apple Music songs for a good long while, it's currently not working and it isn't clear whether that's as a result of a bug or a feature change. Using Siri to rate a song is particularly useful when driving and using CarPlay, but that avenue has now been blocked.
According to multiple reports across social media and picked up by MacRumors, the problem is affecting people on various versions of iOS 15 all the way through the latest iOS 15.2 update.
Being able to rate a song out of five stars is something Apple added with the arrival of IOS 8 and it seems odd to think that it would be a feature Apple would remove — especially considering the lack of any benefit. Apple Music users will no doubt be hoping that this is a bug that will be fixed either in an update or server-side and that they'll be barking rating-based orders at Siri again in no time.
