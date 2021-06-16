What you need to know
- Six new cast members have joined "Surface," the upcoming psychological thriller coming to Apple TV+.
- Oliver Jackson-Cohen, best known for his role in "The Haunting of Hill House," is one of the new cast members.
"Surface," the upcoming psychological thriller coming to Apple TV+, has added six new cast members.
As reported by TV Line, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, best known for his roles in "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor," has signed on to the series. Five others have also joined the upcoming series.
Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Bly Manor) has been cast James, husband of the aforementioned Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) and a well-connected partner at a venture capital firm, while James (Homecoming, #Freerayshawn) will play Baden, an undercover cop with a strong connection to Sophie.
Additionally, Ari Graynor (Mrs. America, Bad Teacher) will play Caroline, an heiress and old friend of both Sophie and James; François Arnaud (Midnight Texas, Blindspot) has been cast as Harrison, a colleague and friend of James; Marianne Jean Baptiste (Blindspot, Without a Trace) will play Hannah, Sophie's therapist; and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) will portray Eliza, a mysterious woman that connects to Sophie's past.
All six new cast members will join Gugu Mbatha-Raw who had landed the lead role in the series back in 2020.
Apple has reportedly given a green light for a straight-to-series order for the thriller, which comes from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios. Witherspoon will executive produce the series alongside West and Lauren Neustadter with production set to begin next year.
"Surface" is being described as an "elevated thriller about a woman's quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to remember — and understand — everything that led up to the moment when she jumped."
It's currently unknown when production will begin on the series or when it will be released on Apple TV+. If you want to watch it in its best quality when that time comes, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
