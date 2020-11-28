While it is undeniable that Apple's AirPods changed the game of truly wireless headphones, there are still plenty of people who either can't or don't like wearing AirPods or AirPods Pro. The headphones either don't fit right and fall out, cause discomfort, or don't give the sound that some are looking for. Thankfully, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale on the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones has you covered.

The Powerbeats Pro are Beats' only truly wireless earphones, meaning that there is no cable running between each earphone. It's the product that brings an AirPods-like experience to the Beats lineup. Despite their compact size, the earphones pack 9 hours of listening time and, with the carrying case, enable up to 24 hours of battery life. With Beats' proprietary Fast Fuel technology, you can even get another 1.5 hours of playback with a 5-minute charge. The earphones, just like Apple's AirPods, feature the H1 chip, making it incredibly easy to connect your Powerbeats Pro to your Apple devices. Just open the headphones near your iPhone or iPad and get a prompt to connect them - no pressing and holding a random button for 15 or 30 seconds to enable "pairing mode."