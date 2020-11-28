While it is undeniable that Apple's AirPods changed the game of truly wireless headphones, there are still plenty of people who either can't or don't like wearing AirPods or AirPods Pro. The headphones either don't fit right and fall out, cause discomfort, or don't give the sound that some are looking for.
Thankfully, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale on the Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones has you covered.
Take beats pro
Powerbeats Pro
Beats for all.
The Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones.
The Powerbeats Pro are Beats' only truly wireless earphones, meaning that there is no cable running between each earphone. It's the product that brings an AirPods-like experience to the Beats lineup. Despite their compact size, the earphones pack 9 hours of listening time and, with the carrying case, enable up to 24 hours of battery life. With Beats' proprietary Fast Fuel technology, you can even get another 1.5 hours of playback with a 5-minute charge.
The earphones, just like Apple's AirPods, feature the H1 chip, making it incredibly easy to connect your Powerbeats Pro to your Apple devices. Just open the headphones near your iPhone or iPad and get a prompt to connect them - no pressing and holding a random button for 15 or 30 seconds to enable "pairing mode."
While these similarities to Apple's AirPods lineup are great, it is the design and lifestyle cases where Powerbeats Pro really set themselves apart. The earphones feature both volume and track control buttons on each earbud, making it easy to control your music or podcast without having to mess with your iPhone or Apple Watch during a workout. They also work with Siri, making it easy to summon your voice assistant just by saying, "Hey Siri."
Speaking of workouts, the Powerbeats Pro features adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks. This is a big deal for a lot of people who find that their AirPods are either uncomfortable or tend to fall out. They are also sweat and water-resistant so they can handle a run, a bike ride, a gym session, or any other workout you want to throw at them.
The Powerbeats Pro are also built for bringing more bass to your music. For those intense workouts where you want your headphones driving you, these bring more bass than AirPods would even consider. iMore's managing editor Lory Gil really put the stamp of approval on by saying "I've never been happier with a pair of in-ear headphones before" in her review.
If the Powerbeats Pro aren't the kind of earphones you're looking for, however, check out our list of the Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.