Sony's most recent entry into the truly wireless earbud game is an interesting one. The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a great alternative to Apple's AirPods (both standard and Pro), with great sound quality, a variety of changeable ear tips, and noise cancellation. And with Alexa built-in, the digital assistant is just a voice command away.

Normally priced closer to the AirPods Pro, this Cyber Monday, you can snag a set for a little more than you'd pay for a set of standard AirPods, with Sony's earbuds available for 27% off at Amazon. It's a great time to buy, especially if you're new to wireless earbuds in general.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 aren't the most stylish earbuds on the market, but they're certainly distinctive, much like Apple's AirPods. But as with all audio products, what matters most is sound. The WF-1000XM3 feature 24-bit audio signal processing for better sound quality over other earbuds, and thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 support, the earbuds should be quick to establish a reliable connection.

But with earbuds, there's always more than just audio quality when it comes to sound. The WF-1000XM3 also feature audio passthrough (AirPods Pro owners might know this as audio transparency), allowing you to hear the world around you more clearly while still wearing your headphones.

But Sony's buds take it all a step further with Adaptive Sound Control. The WF-1000XM3 will listen to the world around you, and if you appear to be out and about in the world, your earbuds will automatically adjust the level of ambient audio that's passed through to your ears. So if you're sitting on a plane or train, with many people around, audio passthrough will turn itself off. If the buds detect that you're walking around, you'll hear more outside audio so you can be aware of your surroundings.

Like Sony's latest over-ear headphones, the WF-1000XM3 have Alexa built-in so that you can take advantage of everything Amazon's digital assistant has to offer. You can control your music through each earbuds' touchpad, swiping and tapping to perform various functions. Tap and hold your finger on the pad of the left but to deactivate noise-canceling to quickly hear something, like an airport or train station announcement.

When it comes to battery life, the WF-1000XM3 are about on par with many other truly wireless earbuds, worse than a few, but actually better than others, including the AirPods line. Sony says the WF-1000XM3 should last about six hours on a single charge (versus the AirPods' five hours), with a total of 24 hours of listening when you charge the buds in the included case.

If you're in the market for some truly wireless earbuds, you can definitely do a lot worse than the Sony WF-1000XM3. With solid battery life, crystal-clear sound, and an array of smart features, these are a good pick and a great AirPods alternative. This Cyber Monday, get them for 27% off at Amazon.