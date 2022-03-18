UK TV giant Sky is offering its VIP customers three months of free Apple TV+, according to an email sent out by the company.

Sky's email states:

Apple Originals. Award-winning series and films. Watch them all on Apple TV+, now on Sky. And even better news. Because you get the Sky VIP treatment, you can enjoy it free for three months. £4.99 per month after trial unless canceled.

As noted Sky VIP customers can access three months of free Apple TV+, but will then pay the usual £4.99 for the service thereafter. Customers can take advantage of the offer until May 13, 2022, and you can cancel the free trial any time at least one day before the billing date. To use the offer customers will need either a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV. Sky VIP is accessible via smartphone.

Sky added Apple TV+ to both Sky Q and Sky Glass at the end of 2022. Sky already offers customers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more through its platform. The deal is also key because, more excitingly, Sky Go is finally coming to the Apple TV app sometime in mid-2022. This is a huge gap in Sky's mobile content currently because restrictions on the service prevent viewers from using AirPlay to cast content to their Apple TV. Indeed, they can't even do it through a cable from an iPad.

Apple TV+ is the company's burgeoning streaming platform, available on all its best iPhones. iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.