What you need to know
- Sky has a new Apple TV+ offer for its customers.
- It is offering Sky VIP users Apple TV+ free for three months.
- Apple TV+ was added to Sky Glass and Sky Q in December.
UK TV giant Sky is offering its VIP customers three months of free Apple TV+, according to an email sent out by the company.
Sky's email states:
Apple Originals. Award-winning series and films. Watch them all on Apple TV+, now on Sky.
And even better news.
Because you get the Sky VIP treatment, you can enjoy it free for three months. £4.99 per month after trial unless canceled.
As noted Sky VIP customers can access three months of free Apple TV+, but will then pay the usual £4.99 for the service thereafter. Customers can take advantage of the offer until May 13, 2022, and you can cancel the free trial any time at least one day before the billing date. To use the offer customers will need either a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV. Sky VIP is accessible via smartphone.
Sky added Apple TV+ to both Sky Q and Sky Glass at the end of 2022. Sky already offers customers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more through its platform. The deal is also key because, more excitingly, Sky Go is finally coming to the Apple TV app sometime in mid-2022. This is a huge gap in Sky's mobile content currently because restrictions on the service prevent viewers from using AirPlay to cast content to their Apple TV. Indeed, they can't even do it through a cable from an iPad.
Apple TV+ is the company's burgeoning streaming platform, available on all its best iPhones. iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Steve Jobs NFT auction disappoints as authenticity thrown into doubt
An auction for a signed Steve Jobs job application for Atari missed its estimate by more than half when it was sold this week, following a revelation that called its authenticity into doubt.
A year on, why is there still no replacement for the original HomePod?
Apple's 2018 HomePod was killed off a year ago this month, yet the company has yet to unveil what's next for the product. Here are some gaps I'd like to see a new HomePod fill.
Review: Rock out with the new V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless x Rolling Stones
If you love The Rolling Stones, you won't want to miss out on this limited edition pair of cans from V-MODA.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.