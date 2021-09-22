The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has a ton of exciting boss battles, but to get there, you've got to defeat mini-bosses and puzzles along the way. Among some of the first you'll encounter are the Eye Sentry enemies in Skyview Temple. As you journey into the dungeon in hopes of saving Zelda and returning to Skyloft, you'll need to defeat all three in the temple located in the Deep Woods.

How to beat every Eye Sentry in Skyview Temple in Skyward Sword HD Although it may be a little confusing at first, the Eye Sentry enemies are pretty easy to defeat, and each Eye Sentry only changes slightly as you move through the temple. The first Eye Sentry features a single eye, the second features two eyes, and the third features three. A little creativity will help you beat them all and continue through the Skyview Temple! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Where is Skyview Temple?

Before you can even fight the Eye Sentries, you have to find them first, and they are in the Skyview Temple. Skyview Temple is located in the Deep Woods, to the right of Faron Woods. This is the third location you will explore after leaving Skyloft. First, navigate the Sealed Grounds. The first mission in Faron Woods is to help the Kikwis in Faron Woods. After receiving the slingshot from the elder Kikwi, you can access the path to Skyview Temple, and it'll show up on your map. To get in, look at the stone table to the right of the entrance, and shoot the gemstone hanging over the door. Eye Sentry #1 (Single Eye)

The first Eye Sentry is near the temple entrance. Walk down the stairs, shoot the crystal cluster ahead to open the golden door on your left, and inside you'll find the Eye Sentry. The good news about the Eye Sentry enemies is all you need to do to defeat them is move your sword in a circle. First, move close enough so the Eye Sentry opens and focuses on you. As you move, the Eye Sentry follows you until you back too far away. If you call Fi, she will tell you that the Eye Sentry uses dark magic to trace your movements. On your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, flick R to bring out your sword and move R up to hold the sword aloft. Stand in front of the first Eye Sentry and move R in a circle. The Eye Sentry will follow your sword, get discombobulated, turn red, and fall off the wall. That's all! You've defeated your first Eye Sentry. Head through the door into a large chamber. Eye Sentry #2 (Double Eye)

The second Eye Sentry features, surprise, two eyes! It's located in the top right room of the large chamber. You'll need to complete at least one of the other rooms on the left side of the chamber and flood the room. That will help you reach the vines on the wall that lead to the top right door. Inside, you'll find the second Eye Sentry. This time will be very similar to the last. Position Link in between the two eyes. Both Eye Sentry enemies should be open and watching your movements. Just like before, wave your sword in a circle using R and they will get confused, turn red, and fall off the wall. The second Eye Sentry guards a treasure chest instead of a door, and it contains a key you will need to continue working your way through Skyview Temple. Eye Sentry #3 (Triple Eye)