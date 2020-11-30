The big-ticket item for Christmas this year is the hoverboard, something I thought had gone out of style in the early 2000s (shows you how out of touch I am with the youth). Hover-1 is the new trending brand this year, too. It's got customizable lights, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and can zoom down the street at 9MPH. What else could you ask for in a hoverboard? This Cyber Monday hoverboard deal brings the price of the Hover-1 H1 down to just $200.
Smooth ride
Hover-1 H1 (1st-generation)
Be the talk of the neighborhood as you slide smoothly down the street on this extreme hoverboard that syncs with your iPhone for customizable features.
$200
$250 $50 Off
What makes the Hover-1 H1 so special in a sea of hoverboards (especially when you're competing against the Segway)? For one thing, it gets speeds of up to 9 MPH. That's a pretty speedy hoverboard. It also supports weights up to 264 lbs, which means tall dads can have fun, too!
The battery life of the H1 lasts for about 9 miles and charges back up to full in about 2.5 hours.
What really makes the H1 shine, though, is that, well ... it shines. It has a fancy front light with customizable color options, which can be configured with the Hover-1 companion app for iPhone and Android phones.
The H1 has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, which also connects to your phone, so you can listen to your favorite tunes while you shred your hoverboard tricks.
The companion app includes a skill setting feature so you can regulate the maximum speed and turning ratio. You can also see what your battery level is and keep track of your ride distance.
If you're looking for a great Christmas gift the whole family can enjoy, the H1 is a hoverboard favorite. You may even need to pick up a couple of them so mom and dad aren't fighting with the kids over who gets to use it.
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? We've been on the hunt all weekend and know what you should look out for!
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.