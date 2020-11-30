The big-ticket item for Christmas this year is the hoverboard, something I thought had gone out of style in the early 2000s (shows you how out of touch I am with the youth). Hover-1 is the new trending brand this year, too. It's got customizable lights, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and can zoom down the street at 9MPH. What else could you ask for in a hoverboard? This Cyber Monday hoverboard deal brings the price of the Hover-1 H1 down to just $200.

Be the talk of the neighborhood as you slide smoothly down the street on this extreme hoverboard that syncs with your iPhone for customizable features.

What makes the Hover-1 H1 so special in a sea of hoverboards (especially when you're competing against the Segway)? For one thing, it gets speeds of up to 9 MPH. That's a pretty speedy hoverboard. It also supports weights up to 264 lbs, which means tall dads can have fun, too!

The battery life of the H1 lasts for about 9 miles and charges back up to full in about 2.5 hours.

What really makes the H1 shine, though, is that, well ... it shines. It has a fancy front light with customizable color options, which can be configured with the Hover-1 companion app for iPhone and Android phones.

The H1 has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, which also connects to your phone, so you can listen to your favorite tunes while you shred your hoverboard tricks.