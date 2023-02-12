5 ways Siri can save your Valentine's Day

Whether you’re rushing last minute or want to be extra prepared so you don’t forget, Siri could be your safety net this Valentine’s Day.

Apple’s smart assistant can do simple requests so that you don’t have to, essentially playing the role of cupid for your love life right from your iPhone. These 5 easy tips will help you keep on top of your February 14 celebrations so that come February 15 you still have a Valentine.

Setting Reminders

Siri is your best friend when it comes to remembering all the important dates in your diary, not just Valentine’s Day. If you need to remember to buy a gift, sort out a dozen roses, remember a dinner reservation, or even tell your mom you love her, Siri is the one.

All you need to do is say “Hey Siri, remind me to…” and Apple’s voice assistant will add your request to the Reminders app. If you’re organized you can then export a reminder from Reminders to a dedicated task app like Things 3.

Schedule a Valentine’s Day text for later

If you’re forgetful or really on top of your life and want to schedule a love letter so that you can spend your weekend watching the Super Bowl then Siri has you sorted. By using the Shortcuts app on iOS and these simple steps, you’ll be a master of love in no time at all.

1. Download the shortcut (opens in new tab). Tap settings and you can choose to send a message to multiple people or to that special someone in your life

2. Tap the shortcut and select the contact you want the message to be scheduled to

3. Type the message you want to send and tap ok to set the time for the message to be delivered

You’ll be stress-free in 1,2,3.

Make Siri your ghostwriter

If your Valentine isn’t able to differentiate between Siri’s love poems and your affection then you might have a problem on your hands.

If you do want Siri to be Cyrano de Bergerac, then say “Hey Siri, give me a Valentine’s poem” but this is probably not a good idea if you want to keep your relationship healthy…

Cook your favorite meal

Siri might not be able to sit on your head and control you like Remy in Ratatouille, but it does make a fantastic timer for keeping on top of your cooking. If you’re cooking a romantic meal this Valentine’s Day, Siri will be your sous-chef for anything you need to know in the kitchen to make sure your entrée comes out delicious.

If you don’t have a Valentine…

If you’ve got to the end of the list and wondered how Siri could help you get a Valentine then you’re in luck. Just ask the non-sentient smart assistant “Hey Siri, will you be my Valentine?” and in no time at all, you’ll have yourself your very own life partner.

I’d probably advise finding a human connection though but if Siri’s personality floats your boat, then who am I to judge?