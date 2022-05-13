While Reminders will never replace a sophisticated "getting things done" app, it is a pretty great "getting started" app for those new to tasks or to-do lists.
In iOS 15, you can use Reminders to make shopping lists or packing lists or to keep work and home organized. You can set reminders for specific times or specific locations, so you can remember to take medication when you need to, and stop by the store when you leave the office. You can add tasks at any time with Siri — and "Hey Siri!", totally hands-free! — and even remind yourself about anything you're looking at on any Apple device just by saying "remember this." It's a great tool that your favorite iPhone and iPad have already installed, so why not learn how to use it!
How to set up task lists in Reminders
The Reminders app for iPhone and iPad lets you create task lists, and even share them with a friend. Whether it's a grocery list for you and your family, a party-list for your friends, or a "getting things done" list for that big project at home or at work, reminder lists will keep you focused and organized!
How to create tasks in Reminders
Sure, you can add a task to a list in the Reminders app but if you really want to get things done, you can add a due date to your reminder or even a due location. That way you can get alerts not only for specific times but when you leave or arrive at specific places as well. Never forget to take the pizza out of the oven, call home when you leave work, or pick up milk when you get to the store again — learn how to create tasks in Reminders!
How to mark tasks completed in Reminders
There are two ways to remove a task from Reminders. The first is by tapping the completed button, which marks the task as done and hides it from the active list. The other way is to manually delete the task from the list, whether you've done it or not. Learning how to delete tasks in Reminders will not only make sure your tasks get done, but also give you that satisfying dopamine hit of crossing a task off your to-do list!
How to edit tasks in Reminders
Just because you've set a to-do or task doesn't mean you're stuck with it. Reminders lets you add timers or location alerts, edit text and change priority, and even add notes if you need them. Editing your tasks in Reminders lets you stay on top of your tasks, and modify them when they no longer suit your needs.
How to share Reminders with Family Sharing
If you're using Family Sharing, you can share Reminders with everyone in your group. From shopping list items to household chores, packing lists to game day tasks, shared reminders are a great way to keep the whole family organized and engaged. The best part is once you've enabled Family Sharing, you're good to go to start sharing tasks and task lists in Reminders!
How to set reminders and update to-do lists with Siri
Apple's virtual assistant was designed to help you get things done, and part of that job description is creating and updating your Reminders with Siri. If you need to be prodded to pick up milk on the way home, order that present in time for the big party, or set up that lunch meeting before the end of the day, Siri's there to help.
There are some great third-party apps for task managing!
While Reminders is built into Apple's software, it isn't your only option. There are a ton of great to-do and task manager apps floating around on the App Store for you to explore. Some are full of customization options, some are elegant and simple, and others are very bright and colorful. So, if Reminders doesn't suit your needs, don't be afraid to step out of the box!
Updated May 2022: Updated for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15
