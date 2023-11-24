Build a HomeKit smart home in one fell swoop with these Black Friday buys

If you're reading iMore on Black Friday, there's a good chance you're as techy as we are. And yet, if there's one thing that's not easy to put together, even for those of us who are tech-minded, it's a smart home setup.

Between Google, Amazon, Apple, and plenty more, it's been a struggle to find pieces of a smart home setup that talk to each other and don't cost the Earth - although the new compatibility standard, Matter, certainly helps tie many of them together.

If you're looking to smarten up your home, or want to get a loved one's abode kitted out, Amazon's Black Friday deals are offering some fantastic deals - notably on Matter-supported Aqara products.

It all starts with the Aqara Smart Hub M2, which is just $41.99 - a drop of 34% from the MSRP. Think of that as the brains of the operation.

Where to find the best smart home Black Friday deals

Once you've set up your hub, you'll want something to connect it to, and Amazon has plenty to offer in that regard.

The Aqara 2K indoor security camera, for example, isn't reduced but is reasonably priced at $59.99.

Also on the same lines of security is the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2, which you can get for $20.99 - reduced from $29.99.

Finally, you can grab an Aqara LED Strip T1 for $39.99 - more than 25% off the MSRP.

Save big on smart home tech this Black Friday

For what it's worth, my home setup is starting to take shape and my favorite part is my light strip that sits behind a bookshelf with displayed knick-knacks on it - and it's nice to be able to get it to switch on and off by asking Alexa.