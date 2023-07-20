Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini could launch in Israel soon
Apple's latest smart speakers are coming to Israel, it seems.
Apple fans in Israel could get a new smart speaker or two to choose from sooner rather than later, according to a new report.
That report suggests that Apple is getting ready to announce the 2nd-gen HomePod and HomePod mini for sale in Israel, with the company having already added Hebrew language support to iOS 16.6's latest Release Candidate update.
In fact, we're also told that some people are already testing the speakers in the country.
Music to more ears
This is according to the Israeli outlet The Verifier, which says that some people are already part of an experimental program and have received a HomePod mini to test Siri support with.
The report suggests that Apple's very latest iOS 16.6 beta includes support for the Hebrew language in Siri and the HomePod.
Apple refreshed the HomePod with the second generation earlier this year while the current HomePod mini is still the only model that has ever been released. The model arrived in 2020 and has gone largely unchanged ever since, although new colors have been added to the mix since.
Apple's HomePods are among some of the best smart home speakers around, although they aren't without their problems. The main issue is of course Siri and its lack of smarts when compared to some of the competition from Google and Amazon. Apple is reportedly working on new AI tools and we can hope that Apple will improve Siri's capabilities as a result.
Looking to pick up a new Apple smart speaker? Be sure to check out our collection of the best HomePod deals before you place your order. Looking for a simple Bluetooth speaker instead? There are plenty of very popular Bluetooth speakers to be had, too.
