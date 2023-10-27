This rare price drop is the only HomePod 2 discount you might see this year

The HomePod 2 looks an awful lot like the HomePod that came before it, only changing the look with a slight refresh to the shape. The price remained the same as well, and it very rarely drops, even throughout deals events, and sales.

That’s changed today — if you head over to B&H Photo, you’ll find a $20 discount off the speaker. That might not sound like much, but given that the smart speaker sticks at its $300 price tag for pretty much the entire year, any kind of discount is a solid one that’s worth looking at.

The rarest of savings

HomePod 2 | $299 $279 at B&H Photo The HomePod 2 is a wicked smart speaker, and this is going to be one of your only chances to save money on a brand-new one. This deal might not stick around for long, so it’s worth jumping on it asap.

There is only one color with this reduction — the White one, so hopefully you’re good at keeping your room clean. The HomePod 2 is a highly-rated smart speaker — one that we gave 5 stars.

If you’re looking for the best way to start an Apple Home setup then this a good place to begin. You can collect other smart home kit that connects to it, giving you a good base for everything.

HomePod 2 — what about refurbished?

This is going to be the best way to get a HomePod brand new with some money off, but there is another way to save. Refurbished HomePods come with some better discounts, but unless you get one from Apple, you can’t guarantee that’s its been refurbished to the highest standard. In this case, it’s better to err on the side of caution, and grab a new model that you know hasn’t been opened up or ‘fixed’.

Worried about Black Friday as well? While there are going to be some of the best Black Friday Apple deals, we reckon that the HomePod won't be reduced — so you can rest easy with this one.