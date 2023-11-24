Put a ring on it with this video doorbell deal from Arlo
Make your home even smarter.
Smart homes are getting easier to put together these days thanks to improved compatibility standards, but if you're looking for a place to start you could do a lot worse than your front doorbell.
Ring may have looked like it had the market sewn up a few years back, but Arlo is a great competitor in the space, with products like the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K a great example of why.
This powerful camera is just $99.99 now at Amazon - reduced from the MSRP of $129.99. That's $30 off and makes it a small price to pay for peace of mind, whether you're home or not.
With a 2K resolution that's as sharp as you need for this purpose, and 1:1 ratio view, it's easy to see who's at the door, and there's a built-in siren, too - ideal for warding off would-be intruders.
Add to that 2-way audio to communicate with the postman, and night vision to help keep visibility up even after dark, and you've got an excellent camera.
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K |
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
This clever camera will help you identify who's at the door whether you're at home or not.
This new price actually makes the 2K camera the same price as the wired 1080p camera that lacks some of the additional functionality offered by the reduced 2K version - so you're getting a much better product for the same price.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
