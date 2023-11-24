Put a ring on it with this video doorbell deal from Arlo

Smart homes are getting easier to put together these days thanks to improved compatibility standards, but if you're looking for a place to start you could do a lot worse than your front doorbell.

Ring may have looked like it had the market sewn up a few years back, but Arlo is a great competitor in the space, with products like the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K a great example of why.

This powerful camera is just $99.99 now at Amazon - reduced from the MSRP of $129.99. That's $30 off and makes it a small price to pay for peace of mind, whether you're home or not.

Where to find the best smart home Black Friday deals

With a 2K resolution that's as sharp as you need for this purpose, and 1:1 ratio view, it's easy to see who's at the door, and there's a built-in siren, too - ideal for warding off would-be intruders.

Add to that 2-way audio to communicate with the postman, and night vision to help keep visibility up even after dark, and you've got an excellent camera.

Save on this Arlo Video Doorbell

This new price actually makes the 2K camera the same price as the wired 1080p camera that lacks some of the additional functionality offered by the reduced 2K version - so you're getting a much better product for the same price.