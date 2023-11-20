Some of my favorite Bluetooth speakers have been reduced by up to $400 this Black Friday

Phone speakers, let's face it, suck. They’re small, tinny, thin, completely unsatisfying, and only really any good for ringtones and hands-free voice calls. If you want to do any real music listening or movie watching on your phone, then you’re going to want something a little beefier than your phone speakers — and a decent Bluetooth speaker is going to do just that.

Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker deals this Black Friday

We here at iMore have tested loads of Bluetooth speakers, and then we’ve put together our list of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. Now, we’ve spotted some of those speakers in the Black Friday sales, with some incredible savings. There’s everything from a premium outdoor speaker to a massive, expensive lounge smart speaker here, so you’ll definitely find something for you.

The Black Friday sales might officially start on Friday 24 November, but they’re already fully in swing all around the web. Notably is Amazon’s Black Friday week, which has brought along some massive savings on all kinds of devices.

I test all the Bluetooth speakers on iMore, and there are a couple of things that I do to make sure that they're the best that you can buy. These are my criteria:



- Connection stability

The connection of the speaker has to be good — no dropouts, no stuttering, just pure Bluetooth goodness. - Build

Only the best build matches up here. It's got to go with the price, and if it feels worse than the money you pay then I'll let you know. It's premium and punches above its pay grade? Even better. - Sound quality

My favorite part — does the speaker sound good? I understand that sound is subjective, and test according with different music depending on taste. If something doesn't sound good, I will let you know.

Incredible Bluetooth speaker savings

Soundcore Motion X600 | $199 $149 at Amazon This Soundcore speaker is at the top of our Bluetooth Speakers list, and there’s a reason why. It looks amazing, sounds really good, packs a solid bassy punch, and its spatial Audio is more impressive than you might expect. I love the Motion X600, and you probably will too — especially for it’s lowest price ever.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore | $199 $122 at Amazon This metal speaker is an excellent option for the discerning outdoor enthusiast who wants to listen to music on the trail. The B&O Beosound Explore is small, sounds amazing, and feels extremely rugged with its metal housing. This deal is only on the Anthracite model, so don’t expect to get the Blue version for the same price. This is only $10 away from the previous lowest price, so you’re still getting a good deal.

Naim Mu-So 2nd Generation | $1699 $1299 at Amazon This, while the most expensive on our list, is my favorite. It’s not strictly a Bluetooth speaker, at least in the way most people assume a Bluetooth speaker has to be portable, but it does have a speaker grille and a Bluetooth connection. The Naim Mu-So 2nd gen is a massive, impressive beast that will make anyone who lays eyes on it jealous — and it hooks up to WiFi so that you can play high-quality tracks from Tidal, Qobuz, and Apple Music. This is also a pretty solid deal on a very expensive speaker.

JBL Flip 6 | $129 $89 at Amazon This is on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to price, but it’s still an excellent little portable speaker. It comes in under $100 with this deal as well, making it a very good deal if you’re looking for something for that next backyard party. If you want something on the budget end, then this is the way to go.