This Govee RGBIC lamp is 40% off for Black Friday
Light up your life.
Smart lighting makes all the difference, regardless of where it is. Whether it's your bedroom light being able to turn off at a certain time, or your outdoor security light, there's never been a better time to invest in smart lights.
Govee's RGBIC floor lamp's unique design sets it apart from just about anything else - it's tall, thin, and offers a surprising number of colors.
Even better, it's now just $59.99 at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday deals - that's 40% off the $99.99 MSRP.
Each of the lamp's segments can be individually colored, meaning you can create all kinds of combinations, all handled by your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
You can also sync it with your music, letting it pulse and glow in time with the rhythm of whatever you're listening to, and it offers 16 million colors according to Govee - and I'm not intending the count them, so we'll take the company's word for it.
While the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp would look great just about anywhere, it's clearly intended for the corners of your chosen room - and I think it would add quite a lot of light to my dingy office.
Maybe I should get my order in...
