This Govee RGBIC lamp is 40% off for Black Friday

By Lloyd Coombes
published

Light up your life.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp
(Image credit: Govee)

Smart lighting makes all the difference, regardless of where it is. Whether it's your bedroom light being able to turn off at a certain time, or your outdoor security light, there's never been a better time to invest in smart lights.

Govee's RGBIC floor lamp's unique design sets it apart from just about anything else - it's tall, thin, and offers a surprising number of colors.

Even better, it's now just $59.99 at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday deals - that's 40% off the $99.99 MSRP.

Where to find the best smart home Black Friday deals

Each of the lamp's segments can be individually colored, meaning you can create all kinds of combinations, all handled by your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

You can also sync it with your music, letting it pulse and glow in time with the rhythm of whatever you're listening to, and it offers 16 million colors according to Govee - and I'm not intending the count them, so we'll take the company's word for it.

Save 40% on this Govee floor lamp

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp $99.99

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp| $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This funky floor lamp can match your music's beat, and offers 16 million colors that can be controlled with the companion app or a smart speaker.

Price check: $149.99 at Best Buy | Unavailable at Target

View Deal

While the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp would look great just about anywhere, it's clearly intended for the corners of your chosen room - and I think it would add quite a lot of light to my dingy office.

Maybe I should get my order in...

Black Friday
Save money with Black Friday sales

Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday

If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.

Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes
Contributor

Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.

Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.

He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.