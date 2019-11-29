This summer, I jumped into the smart thermostat game and installed an ecobee SmartThermostat when I replaced my air-conditioner. It's the best investment I've made in a long time. Though the thermostat is more expensive than a "dumb" one, the amount of money you save on electricity in the long run.

The ecobee is the best thermostat for Apple fans and this one comes with a $79 motion detection light for free.

One of my favorite things to do with ecobee is to turn up or down the temperature in my house while I'm away. It's freezing cold outside and I forgot to turn on the heater? I just open up the app and set the temp to blast the house with heat so when I get home, it's toasty warm.

I also have a great daily run schedule that keeps things cool at night and stops it from running at all during the day. Vacations get their own separate schedule.

The smart light with motion detection has an ambient light and will trigger as soon as you walk into the room. You can also ask Siri to turn on the light for you.

For $200, you get the full ecobee 5 experience (it's always $200) but with this Black Friday bundle, you get the motion sensor smart light for free, which is a savings of about $79.

This is a live Lightning deal and will expire as soon as all of them are claimed, so you'd better jump on this discount before it's too late!

