Disposable cameras may be a thing of the past, but that doesn't stop the retro things from coming back in a more modern form. That's just what Polaroid has been doing lately with their rounds of instant cameras, and the POP 2.0 is a nice one that has dropped to an all-new affordable price for Cyber Monday.

Polaroid POP 2.0 lets you snap pictures instantly and print them out at the same time. It can record full 1080p HD video that can be converted into GIFs, and everything is printed on 3.5x4.25-inch Zero Ink ZINK paper. The POP also lets you edit and add fun stickers and text to your pictures before printing. You can also use it as a standalone printer by connecting it to your smartphone. This sale won't last long.

With the POP 2.0, you get a large 4-inch LCD screen that lets you see the scene before you shoot it. The camera is 20 megapixels and it can record 1080p HD video, which you can turn into animated GIFs for fun too.

Once you capture your photo, you can make edits, add text, or throw some stickers on the picture if you so desire. Then just print it out on the 3.5-by-4.25-inch ZINK paper. The ZINK paper requires no ink, so you don't need to worry about ink or toner or cartridges for printing out your memories.

The POP 2.0 also acts as a wireless photo printer for your smartphone. Just connect it via Wi-Fi to your smartphone, such as iPhone 11 Pro, and then choose what photos you want to print out through the companion Polaroid POP app. You can also use the touch screen display to make edits and put fun effects and text on your image before printing them out as well.

Polaroid POP 2.0 is a fun little camera and printer that will make a great gift for any photographer, and it works exceptionally well as a travel camera or for special events like weddings.