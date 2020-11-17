I've used a number of Lecone products and find them to be good products at low prices. Right now, Lecone is offering a bunch of their tech products at Black Friday pricing, good through November 30. Be sure to use the promo code to get the discounted price! Most items are 50% off, but prices range from 40% to 60% off the regular price.
Cook meat right
Lecone Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Meat lovers special
This digital meat thermometer/probe needs only two seconds to accurately read your meat's temperature. You can also use it for making candy and other things. Use promo code E6OMLE59 to get the Black Friday sale price.
Wake up charged up
Lecone Wireless Bedside Charging Station Digital Alarm Clock
Bedside companion
This clock radio has two alarms, a Qi charger, and a USB port for all your sleep and charging needs. It's also a speaker you can use with your streaming music service of choice. Use promo code ITL9KY7J to get the Black Friday deal.
Charge and warm
Lecone Coffee Mug Warmer with 15W Fast Wireless Charger
Dual purpose
This handly little disk keeps your beverage at a consistent 131° F and it fast-charges your Qi-enabled phone at 15W. Use promo code FN238F48 for the Black Friday discount.
Other Lecone products currently marked down for Black Friday:
- Lecone Fast Wireless Charger: $9 with code LB2J9CUJ
- Lecone USB C to Lightning Cable 3FT $5 with code SPS5VV66
- Lecone MFi Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack $7 with code X527EMEA
- Lecone 18W PD Charger $7 with code X4ZA6DB5
- Lecone Wireless Charger $6 with code 9UV8FM5P
- Lecone Automatic Alcohol Dispenser $10 with code R58HG7D2
