Disney is everywhere, whether we like it or not (some of us are diehard Disney nerds, ok?) And while Disney is usually not one to have a lot of discounts throughout the year, you can actually find some cool Disney things on Black Friday. Here's what we have found so far.
Get fit, kids
Garmin vivofit jr 2 Disney Princess Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker
Start healthy habits
Garmin vivofit jr is a fitness and activity tracker designed for kids. The swim friendly band features a customizable color screen, and the battery is replaceable while lasting at least one year. This tracker records steps, sleep, and recommends 60 minutes of daily activity. The Disney Princess edition features a lilac purple band with various Disney Princess symbols. There are also other Marvel and Star Wars themed ones if Princesses aren't your child's thing.
Smart Marvel style
Garmin Legacy Hero Series Marvel Captain America Smartwatch
The First Avenger
This Garmin Premium Smartwatch features a unique watch face that is inspired by Marvel's Captain America, the First Avenger. It's made with premium materials and has a leather strap band to complete the classy look. And since it is a smartwatch, you get wellness and fitness tracking tools, smart notifications with compatible devices, and even Garmin Pay contactless payment. There is also a Captain Marvel edition if you prefer.
The Resistance or the Dark Side?
Citizen Star Wars Limited Edition Watch
Traditional timepiece from a galaxy far, far away
Sometimes we don't need a smartwatch, and want to go back to a traditional timepiece. Citizen's Star Wars Limited Edition watches have five different designs you can choose from: Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Death Star, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker. Each theme has a different design on the watch face, as well as the back, and the straps are made with premium leather, stainless steel, or fabric. These watches will definitely make you stand out as you show your allegiance to the Light or Dark side.
The true original
Disney Men's 56109 Vintage Mickey Mouse Watch
House of Mouse
This simple timepiece features Mickey Mouse on the dial, and Mickey's hands will tell you what time it is. The watch face is a golden color, so it looks elegant and classy, and it has Arabic Numbers and minute tracking. The strap is a black leather, and the hardware lugs are silver to provide a good contrast with the rest of the watch.
