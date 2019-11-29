Traditional timepiece from a galaxy far, far away

Sometimes we don't need a smartwatch, and want to go back to a traditional timepiece. Citizen's Star Wars Limited Edition watches have five different designs you can choose from: Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Death Star, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker. Each theme has a different design on the watch face, as well as the back, and the straps are made with premium leather, stainless steel, or fabric. These watches will definitely make you stand out as you show your allegiance to the Light or Dark side.