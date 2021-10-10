Trick or Treat! Snoopy and Woodstock hit the pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin for their Halloween celebrations. The Snoopy Show is available on Apple TV+.

You can check out the new clip from the animated show below:

Apple has uploaded a new clip from "The Snoopy Show" to the Apple TV+ YouTube channel. The new clip, titled "The Perfect Pumpkin," features Snoopy and Woodstock heading into the pumpkin patch to try and find, well, the perfect pumpkin.

"The Snoopy Show" follows the world-famous beagle and the antics that he and his friend Woodstock get into with themselves and the rest of the Peanut gang.

"The Snoopy Show" is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that. He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He's a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

The first season of "The Snoopy Show" is streaming now on Apple TV+.