The Snoopy Show Apple Tv PlusSource: Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ will get The Snoopy Show on February 5.

Apple TV+ today shared the first trailer for The Snoopy Show ahead of its debut on the streaming service on February 5.

Likely to be popular among Apple TV+ users young and old, The Snoopy Show follows "the world's most famous Beagle" as he goes about finding adventure anywhere everywhere.

The Peanuts gang is back with a brand new show! Catch all six episodes of The Snoopy Show coming on February 5.

Starring the world's most famous Beagle, and his best bud, Woodstock. He's a dog like no other — whether he's flying high in the sky, or searching for treasure at the bottom of the sea, he's always up to something fun. So gather your gang, and get ready to follow along with The Snoopy Show, only on Apple TV+.

The new show will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers from February 4. Apple TV+ runs subscribers $4.99 per month unless they are still in their free trial period. The service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

