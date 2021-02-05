What you need to know
- The Snoopy Show has taken over Apple.com on launch day.
Today sees the debut of the Apple TV+ show The Snoopy Show and the dog has taken over apple.com to celebrate. Not only is there an ad for the show at the very top of the page, but Snoopy also puts in an appearance down the whole page.
Browsers of Apple's homepage will now see Snoopy sat atop an iPhone 12, dancing alongside a HomePod mini, and more.
The first season of The Snoopy Show is now available to stream on Apple TV+ with six episodes now online for viewers to enjoy.
Starring the world's most famous Beagle, and his best bud, Woodstock. He's a dog like no other — whether he's flying high in the sky, or searching for treasure at the bottom of the sea, he's always up to something fun. So gather your gang, and get ready to follow along with The Snoopy Show, only on Apple TV+.
The new show will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers from February 4. Apple TV+ runs subscribers $4.99 per month unless they are still in their free trial period. The service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
