The Snoopy Show will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 5, 2021.

Apple has announced that The Snoopy Show, the upcoming animated series that stars the world-famous beagle himself, will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 5, 2021.

When Apple released the trailer for the series back in October, they did say that the series would debut in February of next year but did not provide an actual date. That has changed today.

The Snoopy Show will follow even more adventures that Snoopy and his best friend Woodstock go on together.

"The Snoopy Show" is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that. He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He's a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

If you can't contain your excitement and the feeling of nostalgia, check out the teaser trailer for The Snoopy Show below: