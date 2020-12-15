What you need to know
- The Snoopy Show will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 5, 2021.
Apple has announced that The Snoopy Show, the upcoming animated series that stars the world-famous beagle himself, will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 5, 2021.
When Apple released the trailer for the series back in October, they did say that the series would debut in February of next year but did not provide an actual date. That has changed today.
The Snoopy Show will follow even more adventures that Snoopy and his best friend Woodstock go on together.
"The Snoopy Show" is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that. He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He's a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.
If you can't contain your excitement and the feeling of nostalgia, check out the teaser trailer for The Snoopy Show below:
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
You can now help save the planet with iOS 14
A new default search engine option in iOS 14.3 will plant trees with the revenue generated from your searches.
Upgrade your office space with the Valera Office Chair, now $100 off
A more economical sibling of my beloved office chair is currently offered at $100 off the regular price, a savings of almost 40%. Don't pass up this opportunity to work more comforably.
Find the perfect gift for the person has everything
Some people are notoriously difficult to shop for because they already have everything they need. Still, we've got some fun gift ideas to surprise and delight everyone on your list.