The lab will allow people to create an astronaut using an Apple Pencil and an iPad Pro. They'll be using the Procreate app as they go, with all kind of animation via GIF in the pipeline.

Apple has a new Design Lab to add to its Today at Apple sessions, with Design Lab: Draw Your Astronaut Inspired by Snoopy in Space set to be available from November 2 in the United States, UK, and more locations around the world.

Get ready for an exciting adventure through space. Learn how to create your own astronaut in the iconic Peanuts style using the Procreate app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil. Draw facial expressions to show emotion and mood, customize a colorful spacesuit, and make your astronaut come alive in a share-worthy GIF. Devices will be provided. Watch Snoopy in Space, an Apple Original, on Apple TV+.

Predictably, Apple is keen to make sure that Apple TV+ gets some love as part of the deal, with the tie-in putting the spotlight on the streaming service. "Snoopy in Space" will follow Snoopy and Peanuts on the International Space Station as well as during their adventures across space.

You can sign up for this, or any Today at Apple session for free and they are great ways to spend some time learning new tricks and tools. All without having to buy an iPad Pro or Apple Pencil of your own!

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month for all the family when it comes online in November 1. Buyers of new Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, and Apple TVs will get a free year of access, too.

