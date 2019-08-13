Some Apple Card invitees are running into issues with their Apple ID.

More and more people are getting their invitations to apply for the Apple Card, Apple's latest must-have product, but some are running into issues with their Apple ID. Multiple users are reporting that when they receive their invite for the Apple Card, they are being asked by Apple for proper email associated with the Apple ID even though they already provided it.

Reddit user Johnjamesjacoby relayed his issues in a post saying he applied to get an invitation for the Apple Card but when the invite came, the email he provided didn't match an Apple ID. However, he says he has used that Apple ID (with the same email) for nearly 10 years.

Other users have also reported getting a similar email, including one of iMore's writers, Christine Romero-Chan.

There seems to be two reasons for this: technical issues and user errors. Concerning Reddit user Johnjamesjacoby, that seems to be a technical issue on Apple's side. Apparently Apple can't locate the Apple ID connected with his email. He just chalks up the issue to Apple "still working out the kinks," which could be a result of thousands of people applying for the Apple Card. Some are bound to encounter issues with their Apple ID.