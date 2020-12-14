On the iPad, the Fitness app isn't installed automatically and must be downloaded from the App Store. Unfortunately, when attempting to download the app, iPad users are running into an error message that says "This app requires specific features not available on this device."

One issue has been pointed out by MacRumors in which users who attempt to download the app from the App Store are being told that it is incompatible with their device, even after updating to the latest version of iPadOS.

While Apple Fitness+ showing up for iPhone and Apple TV users after the latest iOS and tvOS update seems to be generally solid, some iPad users have been unable to get the Fitness app on their iPad after installed iPadOS 14.3.

iMore's own Bryan Wolfe, after installing iPadOS 14.3 on his iPad Pro, has reported that he is experiencing that exact issue. The app did not install automatically with iPadOS 14.3 and he is currently unable to download it from the App Store.

I, on the other hand, found that the Fitness app was automatically installed on my 4th generation iPad Air when I updated to iOS 14.3. It could be that Apple added that auto-install to the update once they learned about the App Store compatibility issue, but that is just speculation.

It's currently unclear what is causing the issue for some users who were looking forward to experiencing Apple Fitness+ on their iPad on launch day.

Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.