Someone rebuilt the Lumon interface from 'Severance' and you can play it

Ever wanted to work alongside Lumon's Refinement Team from "Severance?" Now you can.

Twitter user @iamrob_in announced that he had recreated the refinement software interface that the Refinement Team from Lumon work on in the Apple TV+ thriller series "Severance."

The series, which stars Adam Scott and is directed by Ben Stiller, follows the story of a group of Lumon employees who have undergone the severance procedure, a process that separates your memory between work and home.

In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

The Refinement Team, which is run by Mark S. (Adam Scott), uses a piece of software in which they look for "scary numbers." Once detected, they drag the group of scary numbers into a bucket. It's unknown exactly what the work they do and the entire process is shrouded in mystery.

@iamrob_in has recreated the entire user interface of the refinement software and you can take a stab at finding some "scary numbers" yourself. It does not appear, however, that you can select and drag numbers into a bucket. This version is for "scary number" discovery only.

Wanna look for some scary numbers? I've rebuilt the interface of the refinement software of the series #Severance on #AppleTVPlus https://t.co/XyesfD1v3C pic.twitter.com/IN7Wj1jpvr — iamrobin (@iamrob_in) March 14, 2022

If you want to give it a try yourself, you can check it out here. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, check out the official trailer for the new series below: