Someone rebuilt the Lumon interface from 'Severance' and you can play it

What you need to know
- Someone has recreated the Refinement software from the Apple TV+ series "Severance."
- The interactive website lets you try and find your own set of "scary numbers."
- "Severance" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Ever wanted to work alongside Lumon's Refinement Team from "Severance?" Now you can.
Twitter user @iamrob_in announced that he had recreated the refinement software interface that the Refinement Team from Lumon work on in the Apple TV+ thriller series "Severance."
The series, which stars Adam Scott and is directed by Ben Stiller, follows the story of a group of Lumon employees who have undergone the severance procedure, a process that separates your memory between work and home.
In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.
The Refinement Team, which is run by Mark S. (Adam Scott), uses a piece of software in which they look for "scary numbers." Once detected, they drag the group of scary numbers into a bucket. It's unknown exactly what the work they do and the entire process is shrouded in mystery.
@iamrob_in has recreated the entire user interface of the refinement software and you can take a stab at finding some "scary numbers" yourself. It does not appear, however, that you can select and drag numbers into a bucket. This version is for "scary number" discovery only.
If you want to give it a try yourself, you can check it out here. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, check out the official trailer for the new series below:
"Severance" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
