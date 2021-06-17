Windows Phone is a thing that used to exist and some people hated themselves enough to use it. Turns out those people could have used an AirTag and it's all thanks to the magic of NFC.

See, Windows Phones supported NFC which is impressive considering they were around so long ago that the ads were in black and white. But that NFC support means that a Windows Phone can read an AirTag just fine – or at least, as fine as an Android phone can today. That means it'll scan the AirTag and send people to Apple's Find My website to help return the tracker to its owner. Pretty cool.

Windows Phone fans can check it out in these moving pictures. They're like flip books, but on the internet.