Apple brought back the satisfying MagSafe click with the iPhone 12. This inspired a host of third-party options like the Sonix Magnetic Link and numerous third-party MagSafe accessories. When the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were announced, Apple's new wireless MagSafe Charger and a number of MagSafe accessories were announced along with it. Magnets inside the MagSafe Charger align perfectly with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro to make charging a snap. I own both Apple's MagSafe Charger and the Sonix Magnetic Link, so I'll focus on how the Sonix Magnetic Link compares to the Apple MagSafe Charger. They are virtually the same size, with some key differences outlined below.

Sonix Magnetic Link Bottom line: The Sonix Magnetic Link bears a strong resemblance to Apple's MagSafe Charger with some key differences. The Good Wireless charging is a snap

10W output

Variety of color options

Backwards compatible charging

6.5-foot removable charging cable The Bad Not as fast-charging as Apple's MagSafe Charger

Only slightly cheaper than Apple's

Charging brick not included $30 at Amazon

$30 at Sonix

Another option Sonix Magnetic Link: What I like

The Sonix Magnetic Link is a wireless charger that works with any Qi-enabled smartphone. If you own an iPhone 12 series handset, you'll get that magically magnetic guided alignment and satisfying click that lets you know you're charging. It is just slightly cheaper than Apple's MagSafe Charger, and you can bundle it with a compatible case or a pedastal stand for more savings. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The power output is up to 10W, which lets you charge your iPhone 12 slightly faster than previous generations of wireless chargers. However, it's not as fast as the Apple MagSafe Charger's 15W output. The Sonix Magnetic Link comes in five different color options: Gold, White, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Graphite. The charging cable is a whopping 6.5-feet long, which is about twice as long as Apple's. Plus, it can be removed from the charging disk entirely if you wanted to swap it out for a different cable for any reason. Slightly slower Sonix Magnetic Link: What I don't like

Where the Apple MagSafe Charger puts out 15W, the Sonix Magnetic Link puts out just 10W of power. It still charges your iPhone 12 faster than previous wireless chargers, but not as fast as Apple's. If you have an older model iPhone, this won't make any difference. Sonix took a page out of Apple's book and did not include a wall adapter with the Magnetic Link. You'll need to use one with a lot of power, such as the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter or the 18W version from Sonix if you want to get the maximum charging speed out of it. The competition

Of course, the obvious competitor is the Apple MagSafe Charger, which is just a few dollars more and is faster than the Sonix Magnetic Link. You might also consider the three-in-one Belkin MagSafe Charger, which charges your iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.

If you want to turn the Sonix Magnetic Link into a stand, you can purchase the Pedestal Magnetic Phone Stand, which holds your iPhone 12 series handset in a variety of positions and angles, both horizontally and vertically. You can just use it alone as a stand or bundle it with the Magnetic Link to create a Power Station. Note that it holds your iPhone magnetically, so it won't work with older models. Sonix Magnetic Link: Should you buy