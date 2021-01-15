Apple brought back the satisfying MagSafe click with the iPhone 12. This inspired a host of third-party options like the Sonix Magnetic Link and numerous third-party MagSafe accessories.
When the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro were announced, Apple's new wireless MagSafe Charger and a number of MagSafe accessories were announced along with it. Magnets inside the MagSafe Charger align perfectly with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro to make charging a snap.
I own both Apple's MagSafe Charger and the Sonix Magnetic Link, so I'll focus on how the Sonix Magnetic Link compares to the Apple MagSafe Charger. They are virtually the same size, with some key differences outlined below.
Sonix Magnetic Link
Bottom line: The Sonix Magnetic Link bears a strong resemblance to Apple's MagSafe Charger with some key differences.
The Good
- Wireless charging is a snap
- 10W output
- Variety of color options
- Backwards compatible charging
- 6.5-foot removable charging cable
The Bad
- Not as fast-charging as Apple's MagSafe Charger
- Only slightly cheaper than Apple's
- Charging brick not included
Another option
Sonix Magnetic Link: What I like
The Sonix Magnetic Link is a wireless charger that works with any Qi-enabled smartphone. If you own an iPhone 12 series handset, you'll get that magically magnetic guided alignment and satisfying click that lets you know you're charging. It is just slightly cheaper than Apple's MagSafe Charger, and you can bundle it with a compatible case or a pedastal stand for more savings.
The power output is up to 10W, which lets you charge your iPhone 12 slightly faster than previous generations of wireless chargers. However, it's not as fast as the Apple MagSafe Charger's 15W output.
The Sonix Magnetic Link comes in five different color options: Gold, White, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Graphite. The charging cable is a whopping 6.5-feet long, which is about twice as long as Apple's. Plus, it can be removed from the charging disk entirely if you wanted to swap it out for a different cable for any reason.
Slightly slower
Sonix Magnetic Link: What I don't like
Where the Apple MagSafe Charger puts out 15W, the Sonix Magnetic Link puts out just 10W of power. It still charges your iPhone 12 faster than previous wireless chargers, but not as fast as Apple's. If you have an older model iPhone, this won't make any difference.
Sonix took a page out of Apple's book and did not include a wall adapter with the Magnetic Link. You'll need to use one with a lot of power, such as the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter or the 18W version from Sonix if you want to get the maximum charging speed out of it.
The competition
Of course, the obvious competitor is the Apple MagSafe Charger, which is just a few dollars more and is faster than the Sonix Magnetic Link. You might also consider the three-in-one Belkin MagSafe Charger, which charges your iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.
If you want to turn the Sonix Magnetic Link into a stand, you can purchase the Pedestal Magnetic Phone Stand, which holds your iPhone 12 series handset in a variety of positions and angles, both horizontally and vertically. You can just use it alone as a stand or bundle it with the Magnetic Link to create a Power Station. Note that it holds your iPhone magnetically, so it won't work with older models.
Sonix Magnetic Link: Should you buy
You should buy this if ...
You want to charge your iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Mini, or 12 Pro Max quickly with that magnetic snap
While the Sonix Magnetic Link will work with any iPhone going back to the iPhone 8, you can only take advantage of the guiding magnets (that satisfying snap!) and fast charging if you have a 12 series iPhone.
You want a nice long charging cable
The Apple MagSafe Charger's short one-meter cable is a pain point for many — Sonix takes care of that by including a removable 6.5-foot USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
You want color options
You don't have to stick with sedate silver and white as I did. The Sonix Magnetic Link comes in five colors: Gold, White, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Graphite. The Sonix Pedastal Magnetic Phone Stand comes in the same colors so you can coordinate.
You should not buy this if ...
You just want a cheap charger
The Sonix Magnetic Link is cheaper than Apple's MagSafe Charger but not a lot cheaper. You can charge your iPhone for less with other wireless chargers.
You want the absolute fastest wireless charger
That honor goes to Apple. The MagSafe Charger tops out at 15W while the Sonix Magnetic Link tops out at 10W.
You expect a wall adapter in the box
There isn't one. You'll need to buy one separately.
If you've been thinking about buying one of Apple's MagSafe Chargers, consider the Sonix Magnetic Link as a slightly cheaper, slightly slower, more colorful alternative with a longer (removable) charging cable.
I keep the Sonix Magnetic Link on my desk to keep my iPhone charged up while I work. I use a standing desk so that nice, long 6.5-foot cable comes in handy. It does charge my iPhone 12 mini faster than older wireless chargers I own, even if it's not quite as fast as Apple's Magnetic Charger. While I chose a rather sedate color, it does come in five different colorways, some of which are rather fun and flashy. Overall, I think it stands up as a nice value alternative to the Apple MagSafe Charger.
Sonix Magnetic Link
Bottom line: This 10W wireless charger for iPhone 12 has a longer charging cable and more color options than Apple's MagSafe Charger.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
