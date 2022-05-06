I'm sure I've mentioned it before, but as much as I love my iPhone 13 Pro, I miss the days of being able to easily use my iPhone with a single hand. If you've ever seen me in person, I am quite petite, and yes, my hands are just as small too. This makes it pretty much impossible to use my iPhone comfortably with one hand, especially when I want to take a selfie, so I've grown dependent on phone grips. Now, when you think of phone grips, you probably think of PopSockets. It's no mystery why — the brand is pretty much everywhere, and it has so many designs, including many popular franchises, and you can easily swap them out on the fly. But not everyone is a fan, and some people prefer a phone ring instead of a PopSocket. I'm a big fan of Sonix's products, especially its MagSafe phone cases, so I decided to check out the Magnetic Removable Phone Ring. Here's how it stacks up for me, as someone who religiously uses a MagSafe PopSocket PopGrip on an iPhone 13 Pro.

Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring: Price and availability

You can get the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring direct from Sonix's website, as well as on Amazon. If you purchase from Sonix, it is $25, but oddly enough, it is slightly more at Amazon with a regular price of $30. However, at the time of this writing, you can get it for about 10% off at $27. The Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring comes in three colors: gold with clear rhinestone, silver with clear rhinestone, or gold with rainbow rhinestone. Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring: Stylish bling and functionality

The Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring is made of what feels like metal material, similar to other phone rings out there. It features a circular design with the Sonix logo embossed into the circle, and a smaller ring inside that is embellished with rhinestones. On the back, you'll see a rubberized black backing, which I'm assuming is hiding the magnets underneath. One of the best things about the design of the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring is that the middle of the ring is empty, allowing the Apple logo, or even your favorite case design, to be shown off instead of being covered up.

Since this phone ring is magnetic, it is pretty much self-aligning when you get it near the MagSafe magnets on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device, as well as any compatible MagSafe case. When you have it close to the MagSafe magnets, it will simply snap into place, and it's equally as easy to remove. You can also place the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring in any orientation you want — regardless of how you position it, the ring will always just snap into place and stay put. The smaller ring, which you put your finger through, has multiple axes for a full 360-degree rotation. Combined with the freedom of placing the phone grip in any orientation, there's a lot of leeway in finding a position that feels right for you. The magnets are pretty strong and the ring is sturdy, making it a good stand if needed. The ring itself is also very sturdy, so this can act as a phone stand as well, which is perfect when you're somewhere like on a plane. While using it as a phone grip, the ring shouldn't move while you're holding the device, as it needs a little bit of force to rotate or swivel. If you like to hold on to your device while also juggling a million other things in your hands, then the magnets on the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring should be strong and secure enough to let you do so, but this is also dependent on the case you use (more on that in a bit). It reminds me a bit of the Loopy cases except instead of silicone it's made of metal, is magnetic, and is pretty compatible with other cases. Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring: Not the most comfortable way to hold your phone

While there are people who prefer these phone ring grips over something like PopSockets, I actually lean toward the latter. The main problem I have with all phone rings, including the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring, is the fact that they just aren't that comfortable. It digs into my skin while I use it, especially when attempting a selfie. It also takes more time to find the "sweet spot" when it comes to positioning, and then you have to remember to do that each time you want to use it. This is still a phone ring, which may not provide the most comfortable grip, especially when compared to PopSockets. For me, I still prefer my MagSafe PopSockets PopGrip because it's simple and comfortable for daily use, without having to fidget around for that sole sweet spot each time. Another thing I noticed is that the magnet strength will vary depending on the case that you're using. For example, the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring feels super strong and secure with my Sonix MagSafe iPhone 13 case, but it feels like less force is needed on something like Apple's Silicone iPhone case. So while you could use the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring to dangle your iPhone 13 on your finger while carrying a bunch of other things, I'd be wary of doing so with a softer-touch case, or even a bare iPhone. Lastly, there's no denying that the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring is a bit more on the feminine side with the rhinestones. If that isn't your thing, then you'll want to look elsewhere. Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring: Competition

Phone grips are nothing new, and there are plenty of great options out there, especially if you're looking for the best MagSafe accessories. My personal favorite is still the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe. Even though this thing is a bit large and will cover up a good portion of your favorite iPhone case, it's just so incredibly convenient that I'm willing to let it slide. Since it's MagSafe-compatible, it's super easy to pop on and off, and like all PopSockets, expanding and collapsing it when you need the grip is a simple affair. Plus, PopSockets has so many amazing colors, patterns, and even designs, so the interchangeability is a must if want to match your outfit or show off your favorite pop culture references. If you don't particularly care about MagSafe, but still want a better grip on your phone, then you could consider the Loopy Case. These cases are not only incredibly protective, but they come with a silicone loop, which you can also swap out for different colors and designs, that is insanely comfortable to hold and use. You also don't need to worry about it coming off since it goes through the case itself, and is quite secure. Another option is the Speck GrabTab. This uses adhesive to attach itself to your iPhone or case, and it has a tab that pulls out and becomes a loop for you to get your finger through, acting as a phone grip and stand. It also allows for wireless charging through it as it is just thin enough, which is nice. Just don't expect it to ever be perfectly flat again. Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring: Should you buy it?

You don't have a MagSafe iPhone For those who are looking for a magnetic and sparkly phone grip ring, then the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring is a good choice. It comes in a few different color choices with fancy rhinestones for that bling bling effect, and it attaches via magnets, so no adhesive required. The magnets make it super easy to get it on as well as off when you don't need it. The ring has 360-degree rotation and automatically aligns itself regardless of position, giving you plenty of options when it comes to finding the right grip. And it stays in place nicely on most cases due to the ring's sturdiness, which also allows it to double as a stand in a pinch. 3 out of 5 However, if you don't usually find phone rings comfortable to use, then the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring won't be any different. The metal ring kind of digs into your finger as you use it, which isn't the most pleasant experience. And while I enjoy the colors offered, I know it isn't everyone's cup of tea. And it also seems like the magnets on the ring work best with certain cases, as soft-touch materials like silicone make the magnetic hold slightly weaker than hard plastic or TPU cases.