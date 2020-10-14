Reported by The Verge, the Apple TV app is officially rolling out to Sony's X900H series of 4K HDR TVs. This marks the first time that the Apple TV app has made its way onto an Android TV.

In addition to the launch of the Apple TV app on the X900H series today, Sony says that it will launch the app on most of its 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year. Some 2018 models will also get the app.

The Apple TV app provides access to Apple TV Plus originals — Ted Lasso, anyone? — alongside your personal library of movies and TV show purchases and rentals. You can also subscribe to premium "channels" like Showtime and Starz for a monthly fee and watch that content directly inside the Apple TV app. While the X900H line is getting it today, Sony says that "the Apple TV app will launch on select 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year."

Sony's introduction of the Apple TV app to its line of televisions is beginning as rumors grow of Apple and Sony's collaboration to bring the app to the Playstation.