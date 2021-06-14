When Apple launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music last week, it had also quietly mentioned that the feature would be "coming soon" to Android.

All Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos Music tracks using any headphones. When listening with compatible Apple or Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos Music will play back automatically when available for a song. For other headphones, go to Settings > Music > Audio and set the Dolby Atmos switch to "Always On. " You can also hear Dolby Atmos Music using the built- in speakers on compatible iPhones, iPads, and MacBook Pros, or by connecting your Apple TV 4K to a compatible TV or AV receiver. Android is coming soon.

It appears that today is the day - for beta users. As reported by 9to5Google, the latest beta release for Apple Music on Android has added Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio. The beta release for Apple Music 3.6 for Android also includes automatic crossfade and enhancements to search.