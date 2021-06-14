What you need to know
- Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio are now available for Apple Music on Android - kind of.
- The latest beta release of the service has added support for the features.
When Apple launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music last week, it had also quietly mentioned that the feature would be "coming soon" to Android.
All Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos Music tracks using any headphones. When listening with compatible Apple or Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos Music will play back automatically when available for a song. For other headphones, go to Settings > Music > Audio and set the Dolby Atmos switch to "Always On. " You can also hear Dolby Atmos Music using the built- in speakers on compatible iPhones, iPads, and MacBook Pros, or by connecting your Apple TV 4K to a compatible TV or AV receiver. Android is coming soon.
It appears that today is the day - for beta users. As reported by 9to5Google, the latest beta release for Apple Music on Android has added Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio. The beta release for Apple Music 3.6 for Android also includes automatic crossfade and enhancements to search.
In this update, Apple Music adds spatial listening on compatible devices, with thousands of tracks in Dolby Atmos available at launch.
Other updates include:
- Lossless Audio, a new way to experience un-compromised sound, with bit-for-bit accuracy.
- Automatic Crossfade, a new way to listen that blends each song into the next for a seamless experience.
- Search enhancements to library, which allow you to more easily find your favorite music with in-line search.
In order to get access to these features now, you'll need to sign up for the beta program. It's currently unclear when the features will be rolling out to all users, but beta testing is always the last step so be patient!
If you want to get the most out of Spatial Audio on Apple Music for Android (and iOS for that matter), check out our list of the Best AirPods Pro Deals.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
What are the best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music?
Dolby Atmos tracks recently became available for Apple Music subscribers. What headphones are the best for listening to Dolby Atmos?