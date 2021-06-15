Apple Music users in India don't have much longer to wait until they can jump in with the rest of us and experience Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio.

When Apple launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music last week, users of the music streaming service in India were disappointed to find that they were not included in the first batch of countries to receive the new features. Now, Apple has confirmed that, thankfully, that wait won't be for too long.

The company has confirmed on the Apple Music website in the country that both Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio are "coming soon" to users in India. While this usually means that a launch is imminent, Apple has not put an exact date on when Apple Music subscribers can expect the features to drop.

Apple has added both Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio to Apple Music without increasing the price for the service. While most will not experience the benefits of Lossless Audio just yet (Apple is adding support to HomePod mini and more in the future), Spatial Audio is available to everyone immediately on virtually all headphones.

The feature is the next evolution of audio - a huge jump forward from stereo which has been the standard for decades.

Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.

