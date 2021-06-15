What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed that Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio are coming soon to Apple Music in India.
- The Apple Music website in India says that both features are "coming soon."
- There is currently no release date announced for either feature.
Apple Music users in India don't have much longer to wait until they can jump in with the rest of us and experience Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio.
When Apple launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music last week, users of the music streaming service in India were disappointed to find that they were not included in the first batch of countries to receive the new features. Now, Apple has confirmed that, thankfully, that wait won't be for too long.
The company has confirmed on the Apple Music website in the country that both Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio are "coming soon" to users in India. While this usually means that a launch is imminent, Apple has not put an exact date on when Apple Music subscribers can expect the features to drop.
Apple has added both Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio to Apple Music without increasing the price for the service. While most will not experience the benefits of Lossless Audio just yet (Apple is adding support to HomePod mini and more in the future), Spatial Audio is available to everyone immediately on virtually all headphones.
The feature is the next evolution of audio - a huge jump forward from stereo which has been the standard for decades.
Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.
If you want to get the most out of Spatial Audio on Apple Music, check out our list of the Best AirPods Pro Deals and Best AirPods Max Deals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases the third public beta of watchOS 7.6
Apple has released beta 3 of watchOS 7.6 for its public beta testers. Here's how to download it.
We're going to speculate about Breath of the Wild 2 from these E3 screens
We got to see some new Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay during today's E3 Nintendo Direct. This includes enemies, mechanics, and locations.
Here's everything announced during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct
E3 2021 wouldn't be complete without a presentation from Nintendo. A new Nintendo Direct detailing the rest of 2021 and early 2022 is here! Here's everything that was announced.
What are the best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music?
Dolby Atmos tracks recently became available for Apple Music subscribers. What headphones are the best for listening to Dolby Atmos?