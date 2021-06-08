All Apple Music subscribers using the latest version of Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV can listen to thousands of Dolby Atmos Music tracks using any headphones. When listening with compatible Apple or Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos Music will play back automatically when available for a song. For other headphones, go to Settings > Music > Audio and set the Dolby Atmos switch to "Always On. " You can also hear Dolby Atmos Music using the built- in speakers on compatible iPhones, iPads, and MacBook Pros, or by connecting your Apple TV 4K to a compatible TV or AV receiver. Android is coming soon.

As reported by MacRumors , Apple has revealed that it will be bringing Spatial Audio to the Apple Music app on Android devices. On the Spatial Audio introduction page in the Apple Music app on iPhone, Apple says that the feature is "coming soon" to Android.

Spatial Audio brings a new dimension of sound to music on Apple Music. Instead of stereo, Spatial Audio supports songs that have been created in Dolby Atmos. The new feature allows you to experience more precise separation of the different aspects of a track and creates a true soundstage around you. Instead of feeling like you are listening to the music, you'll feel like you have been transported into the music.

The new feature, along with Lossless Audio, launched for Apple Music subscribers yesterday.

Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.

Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio were added as additional benefits to the current pricing tiers of Apple Music. Apple has not yet provided an exact date when the feature will be available for the Apple Music app on Android.