Spotify and Delta Airlines have announced a partnership that will see the audio streamer take over in-flight seatback entertainment on flights.

According to a announcement, in-flight content will be licensed to Delta which means that all passengers will be able to listen for free. That will include 42 select podcast series as well as popular playlists including Mood Booster, Are & Be, Hot Country, mint, Today's Top Hits, and more.

You are now free to roam about the cabin—and get the music and podcasts you love at 30,000 feet. Beginning today, we're taking off in a new partnership with Delta in which Spotify will take over the "audio" section of Delta's in-flight seatback entertainment. This means passengers on Delta flights that are equipped with seatback entertainment globally can now enjoy their favorite audio content exclusively in-flight on Delta Studio.

All of this will be made available via the "audio" section of Delta's seatback system, with Spotify saying that the content will be updated so regularly that even frequent flyers will be able to find something new when they're on the move.

