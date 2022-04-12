Spotify has today announced that it is rolling Spotify Greenroom into the main app and renaming it to Spotify Live. The voice-based chat app was launched last year to compete with Clubhouse.

The news backs up a previous report that suggested a change of name was afoot, with Spotify confirming the news via blog post.

Now, as our audio offerings continue to evolve, we are changing the name of Greenroom to Spotify Live—and bringing its live capabilities directly onto the Spotify app. This change reflects our belief in the future of live-audio creators and live experiences being provided to all 406 million Spotify listeners around the globe.

Notably, Spotify says that its new Spotify Live feature will still be available via the standalone app — but it will also be getting a presence in the main Spotify app as well. To start with, the live audio feature will be "available for select original programming" inside the Spotify app, while independent creators will continue to use the renamed Spotify Live app.

Spotify Live can now be found both as the stand-alone app listeners and hosts know and love, and as a livestream function in the Spotify app alongside your favorite music and podcasts. Listeners will be able to tune in to live programming on Spotify via the creator's podcast or artist page, and if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so.

To celebrate the switch, Spotify is highlighting its top audio creators via exclusive programming. Those interested in what Spotify has lined up can read more in that announcement post.

Spotify Live, nee Greenroom, was always created as a way to combat the rising popularity of Clubhouse during the early days of the pandemic. This change might suggest that it wasn't getting the traction Spotify had hoped for, especially when most would likely say that Clubhouse is the best iPhone app for those wanting to hold court in this way.