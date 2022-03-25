While Spotify isn't saying anything about the new feature, images shared by 9to5Google show the new look running on an Android device. We have to imagine that the same feature is going to be tested on iOS as well — and it might already be for some people — and we've reached out to Spotify for comment.

Spotify's new Car Mode features larger buttons that are easier to hit while driving and is a simpler interface as a whole than the one normally used by music fans. It's still fussier than the overly-simplistic look of the now-defunct Car View, however. Car View was killed off late last year in a move that was thought to be designed to push people towards the Car Thing accessory.

Spotify appears to be prompting people to "test drive" the new feature when they connect to their car.

The most critical addition of Spotify's Car Mode over the old version is that drivers can now easily browse and search for different music to play.

A new three-tab design offers up a home screen, a library view, and a voice control button for hands-free search. Simple media controls are also available when music is playing, too.

The player view of Spotify's Car Mode is extremely simple, with only play/pause, skip, shuffle, and like buttons, along with an easy access microphone button for voice controls. The voice controls, also accessible from the middle tab, are your way to search Spotify's library of music and podcasts while in Car Mode. And the Library tab offers quick access to the music you've listened to most recently.

While CarPlay remains the best iPhone option for people who are driving, Spotify's new approach is an interesting one and we'll wait and see if and when it begins appearing for iOS users.