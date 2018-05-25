Spotify and Hulu can now be purchased together for just $12.99/month

In the world of streaming services, Spotify's the top dog when it comes to music and Hulu's one of the most popular for TV/movies. Just like the winning combos of PB + J and ketchup + mayo, Spotify and Hulu are now joining forces so you can subscribe to both platforms for one monthly fee.

For just $12.99/month, you'll get access to Spotify Premium and Hulu's base plan that includes limited commercials. Billing is handled through Spotify, and compared to subscribing to both services individually for a combined cost of $17.99/month, you're looking at a savings of $5 every month.

If you already have Spotify Premium and either never subscribed to Hulu or canceled your account at least 12 months ago, you can pay $0.99/month extra for three months of Hulu before making the jump to the full $12.99 fee.

This offer is similar to the Spotify + Hulu student bundle that was released last September that costs just $4.99/month for both services, and while this new package isn't quite as amazing, it's still a great deal for people that already use both services anyways. Current Spotify Premium customers can sign up for it right now, and it'll roll out to everyone during the summer.

April 6, 2018 - Spotify may announce its first hardware product on April 24

This past February, Spotify created multiple job listings for "hardware production" positions. We initially speculated that the streaming service could be working on a smart speaker to go against the Amazon Echos and Google Homes of the world, but new information suggests that the company will be taking a rather different approach.

On Reddit and Spotify's own support forums, multiple users have claimed to receive a pop-up in the Spotify app for some sort of music player or controller that goes in your car. The device in question looks like a puck and you'll find green lighting around the edge and what's likely a touchscreen display in the middle.

There are two physical buttons on the left for shuffling a playlist and going back a track, and that's about it. Some users apparently saw different variations of the ad, with one saying Amazon Alexa functionality was touted while others report that Spotify was promoting 4G LTE connectivity so the device could work without a connection to your phone's data. These pop-ups were noticed at some point in February, but they've been nowhere to be seen since.

The image of the gadget was accompanied by a pre-order button and a note that the device and a subscription to Spotify's music service would cost $12.99/month with a 12-month commitment for a total of $155. On that same note, however, another user was apparently shown a price of $14.99/month.

Right now, there's still a lot that's unknown about this thing. Will it have a built-in speaker, or will it simply tap into your car's existing audio system? How will it work with older cars that don't have Bluetooth? If it has 4G LTE, will that be another monthly fee users have to pay for?

Although we may have a lot of questions, we likely won't have to wait too much longer before they're answered. On April 6, Spotify announced that it'll be holding a "news announcement" on April 24 in New York City. Is this where we'll get more info on this mystery car dohickey? If I were a betting man, I'd say there's a pretty good chance that's exactly what happens.

November 17, 2017 - The Spotify app now supports iPhone X displays

Die-hard Spotify users rejoice: the music streaming service has finally updated its iOS app to make the best use of your iPhone X's 5.8 inch OLED screen. Prior to the update users had to deal with distracting letterboxing while using the app, which hindered their ability to see all they should have been able to see while viewing tracklists, searching for songs, and checking out album art.

Given that Spotify is one of the most popular apps around, music or otherwise, it's a bit of a surprise that the company would be so late to the iPhone X party. Many other highly downloaded apps were quick to update their interfaces to fit the display dimensions the new flagship model, and since Apple published its human interface guidlines, there have been multiple developers releasing brand new iPhone X apps built from the ground up. However, Spotify's status as a smartphone staple may have played a part in the delay — it's better to wait for a reliable, beloved company to do something well than to suffer the errors and subsequent backlash of a rushed job.

September 14, 2017: Spotify launches iMessage app for easy music sharing

Though as of right now the app hasn't been officially announced by Spotify, it quietly went live today, and allows you to search for and share music with your friends with just a few easy taps.

If you have iOS 11 and Spotify already installed, all you have to do to get the app is:

Tap the App Store icon in iMessage. Scroll through the apps on the bottom until you see "More." Tap on "More." Turn on the Spotify iMessage app by tapping "Edit" and using the toggle next to it to switch it on.

When you send songs with the app, it will give the receiver a 30-second song preview and display the album art, song title and artist info. They can then tap it to listen to the full version in the Spotify app if they have it installed. This is a bit different from Spotify competitor Apple Music, which allows you to play then entire song right in iMessage.

September 8, 2017 - Spotify no longer lets you stream music in Apple's Safari browser

In a post yesterday on Spotify Community, user riegelstamm lamented they could no longer use Spotify in their Safari web browser despite the fact that Spotify's system requirements page said that the service was compatible with Safari 6 or higher. They contacted Spotify, and a bit later updated the post with the subsequent response:

After taking a look backstage, we can confirm that after recent updates Safari is no longer a supported browser for Web Player. We're always testing things by adding or removing features to make Spotify better overall. We're sorry that this means you're not able to use the Web Player like you could before. We can't say if or when any specific features will be back. But as soon as we've got anything to announce, we'll let everyone know via the Spotify Community.

Sure enough, if you look on the system requirements page today, you'll see that Safari is no longer on the list of browsers supported by Spotify. The list now only includes Chrome 45+, Firefox 47+, Edge 14+, and Opera 32+. When Safari users attempt to stream music in the browser, they receive an error message saying "This browser doesn't support Spotify Web Player. Switch browsers or download Spotify for your desktop."

It seems some individuals who don't wish to install the desktop player or switch browsers - riegelstamm included - plan to take their music streaming elsewhere if Spotify doesn't restore Safari support.

September 7, 2017 - Spotify and Hulu have joined forces to offer an amazing bundle to students

In a press release on Hulu's website, the companies announced that Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu, will launch today nationwide - just in time for the school year.

The first-of-its-kind entertainment bundle will offer students immediate access to ad-free Spotify Premium as well as Hulu's Limited Commercials plan for only $4.99 per month. This means students will be able to stream Hulu originals like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Mindy Project" in addition to wildly popular fan-favorites like NBC comedy "Parks and Recreation" and gripping horror-drama "The Walking Dead."

What's more, the bundle is available to all qualifying new and existing Spotify premium subscribers, so if you're already using Spotify Premium for Students, you won't be left out. All you have to do is activate Hulu by verifying your student status. However, if you are a student but you're part of a Spotify Premium for Family plan, you'll have to cancel your subscription and sign up for the new package. If you're afraid of losing your account's content by doing this, don't worry - Spotify says that switching plans won't cost you your playlists.

The same rule applies if you're a student with an existing Hulu Limited Commercials plan. As long as you don't have any premium network add-ons and you can verify your student status, your account can be merged into Spotify Premium for Students + Hulu.

Alex Norstrom, Chief Business Premium Business Officer at Spotify, seemed to say it best:

In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we're now able to offer students – both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify – access to the world's best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way.

Now all the rest of us non-students have to do is hope and pray that Spotify and Hulu expand this beautiful partnership to a wider market. Sign me up!

April 10, 2017 - Jay Z's solo catalog has been removed from Spotify

It seems that rapper Jay Z, also known as Shawn Carter, has removed most of his work from Spotify. All of the artist's solo work seems to have disappeared from the service, with only collaborations with other artists still available. It should be noted that Jay Z is a co-owner of Tidal, a competitor to Spotify.

As noted by MacRumors, there has been no definitive explanation given for the removal at this time:

Jay Z's albums appear to have been removed from Spotify recently … Spotify on Twitter today said it can "confirm that some of Jay Z's catalogue has been removed at the request of the artist," but it did not provide a specific reason.

At this time, Jay Z's catalog remains available for purchase on the iTunes Store. It seems likely that in the current streaming music environment, services look for any competitive advantage that they can find, and Jay Z, a popular artist with a large following, may sway some customers Tidal's way.