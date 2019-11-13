If you'd have asked me 15 years ago what Bluetooth is, I may have been able to vaguely mention something about transmitting stuff (because I probably wouldn't have even used the term "data") over the air. The average person may not have even ever heard the term in 2004. But here we are today, in 2019, looking down the barrel of Bluetooth 5.1 and a lot more people know a lot more about this technology. It's so ubiquitous in our everyday life that, chances are, even your grandparents have a device with Bluetooth.

We expect our computers to support Bluetooth. We demand that our wireless headphones run on the very latest version of it, but do we really know what it's all about?

Do you know when Bluetooth was first introduced? Or how it got its name? Why gamers don't like it as much as RF receivers? Why it never seems to work right in your car?

The dedicated team at iMore, along with our sister sites, Android Central and Windows Central, have joined together at the writer's table to come up with answers to the unasked questions of what Bluetooth is, how it affects our daily lives, and where we would be without it.

From the basics of where the Bluetooth name and iconic logo come from, to the weirdest gadgets we could find that support Bluetooth, we've developed a series of 20 articles that cover the broader, informative aspects of the technology to more niche, specific content.

You're guaranteed to find some useful information that you can share around the water cooler. If you're trying to impress your boss, you can dive into the history of the five (plus point-one) major Bluetooth version releases. If you want to have a good laugh, check out our collection of Bluetooth memes (yes, they do exist).

Our Spotlight on Bluetooth coverage can be found below and you can find something that piques your interest by clicking on any of the links. If this sort of content puts a smile on your face, let us know what you want us to spotlight next and we'll hash it out at the writer's table.

— Lory Gil