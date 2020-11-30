Are you still using a traditional, tiny square mousepad on your desk? Boring - that's yesterday's news. The new trend is large mousepads, which can take up a large chunk of space on your desk, but that's because they're meant for both your mouse and your keyboard, as well as a wrist rest if you need one, along with any other trinkets on your desk. You no longer need to worry about running out of room and constantly adjusting your mouse with these large mousepads. And the designs of these deskmats can add a nice touch to any desk and office, whether you're using it for gaming or just working. The Corsair MM300 Anti-Fray Cloth Gaming Mousepad is one such deskmat, and it's optimized for all of your gaming or work sessions, and it's just $14.99 right now for Cyber Monday , which is $15 off the normal price.

This large cloth mousepad is optimized for gaming mice to get maximum performance. It's 50% off right now, and this won't last!

Since I got into mechanical keyboards, I've also been looking for large, desk-size mousepads to show off my keyboards on. These big deskmats serve as perfect complements to your keyboard and mouse and are great ways to spice up any desk setup. Plus, with a large mousepad, you aren't limited to just a tiny square of space for moving your mouse around, so there is a lot more freedom.

The Corsair MM300 has a textile weave surface that is designed to get you precise targeting and low friction tracking, so you can always hit your targets in games. For working, it means less lag and more accurate movement on the screen. The anti-fray edges on this mousepad are stitched so that you won't experience any surface peeling or fraying — this mousepad is designed for maximum durability. The mousepad's bottom has an anti-skid rubber surface, so this mousepad won't be moving once you put it on your desktop. Corsair's MM300 mousepad is optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice.

I've been using a large mousepad myself for a few months now, and I won't be going back to a regular mousepad. These are definitely game-changing and a great compliment for any desk. The black, grays, and whites of this mousepad are also a great neutral theme, perfect for anyone.

