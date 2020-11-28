Amazon has a ton of Cyber Monday deals going on right now, but one of the best ones available is their sale on their own Fire TV devices.
Amazon Fire TV, like Apple TV, gives you access to a ton of different streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. One of the best parts for Apple TV+ subscribers is that you can now access the Apple TV app on Fire TV.
Check out the deals on the full lineup of Amazon Fire TV devices below:
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line supports HDMI pass-through for Dolby Atmos Audio, up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, and packs 8GB of storage.
Amazon Fire TV Stick | $27.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick supports Dolby Atmos Audio, up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, and comes with 8GB of storage.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Atmos Audio, up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and comes with 8GB of storage.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Atmos Audio, up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, comes with 16GB of storage, and enables hands-free voice control of your entertainment.
The Fire TV streaming sticks are a great way to make any television a Smart TV, and Android Central has touted how each of them has been designed to be plug and play.
If you're wondering what to watch once you have that new Fire TV device, check out our list of the Best Streaming TV Services for Cord Cutters in 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
