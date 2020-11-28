Amazon has a ton of Cyber Monday deals going on right now, but one of the best ones available is their sale on their own Fire TV devices.

Amazon Fire TV, like Apple TV, gives you access to a ton of different streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. One of the best parts for Apple TV+ subscribers is that you can now access the Apple TV app on Fire TV.

Check out the deals on the full lineup of Amazon Fire TV devices below:

Keep up to date with Black Friday deals

The Fire TV streaming sticks are a great way to make any television a Smart TV, and Android Central has touted how each of them has been designed to be plug and play.

If you're wondering what to watch once you have that new Fire TV device, check out our list of the Best Streaming TV Services for Cord Cutters in 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.