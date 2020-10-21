New research from Reelgood has revealed that Ted Lasso is the most popular show on Apple TV+, driving nearly 20% of clicks from July through September.

Reelgood has confirmed to iMore that Ted Lasso was the most-watched show on Apple TV+, despite the fact it was only released on August 14, halfway through the quarter. According to Reelgood's streaming activity figures, the comedy smash-hit drove more than 18% of click plays on the service.

By way of comparison, The Morning Show came second with a 15.8% share, and Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans (Captain America) was third with 10.4%

Ted Lasso is arguably at an advantage here, being one of the most recent shows to land on the platform. However, other recently added shows don't seem to have made the same impact as the comedy, which stars Jason Sudeikis as a football coach hired to run a soccer team in England. From Apple:

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Ted Lasso recently aired its season finale and is available to watch in its entirety on the platform now. A second season has already been confirmed.