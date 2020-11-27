It's Black Friday and Amazon is kicking the day off with some killer discounts on wireless Beats headphones. The sale includes the popular Beats Solo3 on-ear model as well as the recently-released Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds from $119.95. Both are down to record low prices in various colors making for some of the best Beats deals around, but the sale is slated to end tonight or when sold out.

Our review of the Powerbeats Pro gave the earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. These earbuds compete directly with the Apple AirPods and are one of the few pairs to include the Apple H1 chip, making these earbuds very smooth with Apple products. They also work great with all kinds of non-Apple products, too, thanks to responsive Bluetooth technology. Lory Gil said in her review, "I've never been happier with a pair of in-ear headphones before... They're incredibly comfortable... have rich and well-balanced EQ for an amazing listening experience, and stay put in your ears."

The Powerbeats Pro are some of the best wireless headphones for sports. They have very good sweat and water resistance thanks to an IPX4 rating. They also have a long-lasting battery with up to nine hours on a single charge for each bud. Use the included charging case to add another 24 hours of time before you ever have to plug in anywhere and recharge.

The Solo3 headphones are great for travel with up to 40 hours of battery life, fine-tuned acoustics, an adjustable fit, and foldable design. They support quick charging, so five minutes on the charger gets you three hours of playback. The W1 chip helps connectivity remain seamless and the audio sounds great. There are also on-ear controls that are easy to use and can help you take calls, change your music, and activate Siri with the push of a button.

We reviewed the Beats Solo3 headphones, giving them 4 stars out of 5. Existing owners score them even more highly, with an average rating of 4.7 stars from almost 9,000 reviews at Amazon.