Today is the tenth anniversary of Apple's iPad announcement on January 27, 2010. That announcement came after months of rumors and it largely lived up to expectations. Although some people would still like to have seen Mac OS X on there instead of a blown-up version of iPhoneOS 3.2.

At the time Steve Jobs called iPad "a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price" and he had a point. Although way more costly than the netbooks Jobs railed against, it was a nicer machine to use. Its screen was better. It was sturdier. And it already ran "almost all of the over 140,000 apps on the App Store."

Apple went on to sell around 300,000 iPads in its opening weekend.