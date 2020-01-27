What you need to know
- iPad was announced on January 27, 2010.
- It's gone through many iterations in ten years.
- It hasn't replaced notebooks. Not for everyone.
Today is the tenth anniversary of Apple's iPad announcement on January 27, 2010. That announcement came after months of rumors and it largely lived up to expectations. Although some people would still like to have seen Mac OS X on there instead of a blown-up version of iPhoneOS 3.2.
At the time Steve Jobs called iPad "a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price" and he had a point. Although way more costly than the netbooks Jobs railed against, it was a nicer machine to use. Its screen was better. It was sturdier. And it already ran "almost all of the over 140,000 apps on the App Store."
Apple went on to sell around 300,000 iPads in its opening weekend.
It feels great to have the iPad launched into the world—it's going to be a game changer. iPad users, on average, downloaded more than three apps and close to one book within hours of unpacking their new iPad.
Enjoy that 10-year-old video, won't you? Bonus points if you remember the TiPB days!
I had the 2010 iPad and even had one imported from the United States because I couldn't wait for the UK launch date. And I've used iPads ever since. Ten years on it's difficult to imagine a world without iPad, and while it still has its detractors – for good and bad reasons – I couldn't live without my iPad Pro.
Be sure to read our iPad review from 2010 for all of the nostalgia and feels! Lory also recently explained why iPad was the most significant Apple product of the last decade, too.
