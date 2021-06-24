What you need to know
- Stillwater has earned a Peabody Award.
- The series has earned the award for "excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy."
Stillwater, the Apple TV+ animated kids series, has earned a Peabody Award.
Today, Apple announced that the beloved children's series has won a Peabody Award for "excellence in storytelling, and for work that encourages empathy." The Peabody Awards recognize excellence in the categories of broadcasting and digital media, including television, radio, podcasts and the web, in entertainment, news, documentary, children's and public service programming.
Stillwater tells the story of a group of siblings who learn about mindfulness from Stillwater, a wise panda who also happens to be their next-door neighbor.
Now streaming globally on Apple TV+, "Stillwater" is a beautifully engaging animated series for kids and families about mindfulness. Since its launch, "Stillwater" has earned an Annie Award nomination and has charmed young viewers with its tales of friendship, providing kids with a new perspective on the world around them.
"Stillwater" is based on the Scholastic book series "Zen Shorts" by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.
If you haven't seen it yet, check out the trailer for Stillwater below:
Stillwater isn't the only Apple Original series to earn a Peabody Award this week. Ted Lasso, the lovable comedy series on Apple TV+, also won an award. If you want to enjoy all of what Apple TV+ has to offer in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
