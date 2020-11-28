There are some great Cyber Monday sales going on for the Apple Watch this year, but what about a sale to add personal style to your new watch?

Well, Best Buy has your back with a solid deal for a lot of Apple's original bands for the Apple Watch. Even the Sport Band, which is "anything but cheap" despite being the lowest price Apple-branded band you can buy, is part of the sale. Grab some sweet savings and be ready with a band for any occasion.

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale on Apple Watch bands is a great opportunity to bring your personality to your new Apple Watch. If Apple's own bands aren't matching your style, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch Bands of 2020

If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.