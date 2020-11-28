There are some great Cyber Monday sales going on for the Apple Watch this year, but what about a sale to add personal style to your new watch?

Well, Best Buy has your back with a solid deal for a lot of Apple's original bands for the Apple Watch. Even the Sport Band, which is "anything but cheap" despite being the lowest price Apple-branded band you can buy, is part of the sale. Grab some sweet savings and be ready with a band for any occasion.

Some of Black Friday's best deals are still available, shop NOW before they're gone

The original: Sport Band for Apple Watch

The Sport Band for Apple Watch is made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer. It features a pin-and-tuck closure to ensure a secure and custom fit. The band is great for everyday wear as well as using for workouts.

$29 at Best Buy

Bands on loop: Sport Loop for Apple Watch

The Sport Loop for Apple Watch is built out of a double-layer nylon weave that employs dense loops on the skin side to provide soft cushioning while still letting moisture escape. It features a hook-and-loop fastener so putting on the band is a breeze and it stays secure.

$29 at Best Buy

Getting fancy: Nylon Band for Apple Watch

The Nylon Band for Apple Watch is built out of a nylon weave that adds a bit of style to your watch. It features a traditional buckle design for those who are looking to add a classic watch element to a high-tech watch.

$30 at Best Buy

Premium bands: Milanese Loop for Apple Watch

The Milanese Loop for Apple Watch is Apple's interpretation of a classic watch band design from the 19th century. The stainless steel mesh is woven on specialized machines in Italy, and because the band is magnetic, it is infinitely adjustable for a custom fit.

From $80 at Best Buy

Get more great Black Friday deals

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale on Apple Watch bands is a great opportunity to bring your personality to your new Apple Watch. If Apple's own bands aren't matching your style, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch Bands of 2020

If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.

More Black Friday deals:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.